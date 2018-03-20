For the first time in more than two decades there will be a new Texas State Representative in House District 109 -- the area that covers much of DeSoto, Lancaster, Wilmer and Hutchins in southern Dallas County.

Longtime State Rep. Helen Giddings, who has represented the district for the past 26 years, is not running for re-election.



Four candidates ran to occupy her seat in the Texas Legislature, former DeSoto Councilmember Deshaundra Lockhart Jones, former DeSoto Mayor Carl Sherman, Victoria Walton and Christopher Graham.

No one secured more than 50 percent of the vote in the March 6 primary, so the top two candidates, Jones and Sherman, will square-off in a runoff in May.



Whoever wins will go to the legislature because there is no Republican in the race this November.



Jones served three terms on the Desoto City Council.

“When the opportunity made itself available because there was a vacancy, I knew that I owed myself, as well as the community, a person who actually has the interests of the community,” said Jones.

Jones left her job on the DeSoto City Council to run for the seat. She told NBC 5 some of her priorities are school safety, health care costs and housing for the aging population.

“I have the best interests of the people at heart. I have done a good job on city council, and have managed an $80-plus million budget, have worked with non-partisan people right across the aisle,” she added.

Jones received almost 45 percent of the vote, while Carl Sherman Sr. got about 40 percent. But he has received the endorsement of Giddings.

“I am honored that she has endorsed me. And that means a lot to me that someone who has actually been in the seat, has the experience, knows what it takes, has a faith in me to say that, you know, I am endorsing you,” said Sherman.

Besides serving as DeSoto's mayor, he was also on the city council and was a city manager in Ferris and Hutchins.

“It has given me a front seat to the concerns and needs of our community and this region. Couple that with the city manager experience,” said Sherman.

Sherman is also concerned about schools. He wants to work on school finance, Medicaid, and economic growth in the district.

The primary runoff is May 22.