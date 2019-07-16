Mayor Christopher Perricone wants to make Mineral Wells "a sanctuary city for the unborn," prohibiting clinics that perform abortions and criminalizing any means to assist abortions.

The move comes a month after Waskom, a small East Texas town, passed similar measures.

Perricone included Waskom's page-long ordinance in the agenda packet.

Like Waskom, Mineral Wells does not have an abortion clinic.

Perricone’s proposal will be discussed at the Mineral Wells City Council meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at the City Hall Annex, 115 S.W. 1st Street.