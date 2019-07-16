Mayor Wants Mineral Wells to Become 'Sanctuary City for the Unborn' - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Mayor Wants Mineral Wells to Become 'Sanctuary City for the Unborn'

By Kaitlin Griffin

Published 6 minutes ago

    City of Mineral Wells/NBC 5 News
    Mineral Wells Mayor Christopher Perricone, 2019

    Mayor Christopher Perricone wants to make Mineral Wells "a sanctuary city for the unborn," prohibiting clinics that perform abortions and criminalizing any means to assist abortions.

    The move comes a month after Waskom, a small East Texas town, passed similar measures.

    Perricone included Waskom's page-long ordinance in the agenda packet.

    Like Waskom, Mineral Wells does not have an abortion clinic.

    Perricone’s proposal will be discussed at the Mineral Wells City Council meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at the City Hall Annex, 115 S.W. 1st Street.

