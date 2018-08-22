Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight counts of bank and tax fraud on Tuesday. A federal jury deadlocked on the 10 other charges. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018)

A juror in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort says eleven of the 12 jurors were ready to convict him on all 18 counts, but one holdout had reasonable doubt and could not be swayed, NBC News reported. The revelation came during a televised interview Wednesday night.

"There was one holdout," the juror, Paula Duncan, said in an interview on Fox News.

"We all tried to convince her to look at the paper trail, we laid it out in front of her again and again, and she still said that she had a reasonable doubt," Duncan added. "... We didn't want it to be hung, so we tried for an extended period of time to convince her. But in the end she held out, and that's why we have 10 counts that did not get a verdict."

Manafort was convicted on eight of 18 counts he faced on Tuesday. He was convicted of five counts of tax fraud, one count of failure to file a report of foreign bank and financial accounts and two counts of bank fraud. A mistrial was declared on the other 10 counts.