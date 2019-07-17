A DeSoto City Council meeting Tuesday night erupted in shouts for government transparency and calls for councilwoman Candice Quarles to resign in the wake of disclosures that she benefited from her husband's theft of tax funds.

Residents packed city hall, some carrying small red placards that read, "RESIGN,'' while others grabbed the lectern to scold council members for keeping her gains a secret for more than two years.

Click here to read more about this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.