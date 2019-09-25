President Donald Trump addressed the media Wednesday, a day after Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, announced the House of Representatives will begin an impeachment inquiry against the president.

Two hundred and eighteen House Democrats and one independent — a majority of the chamber's 435 members — now favor some kind of impeachment action against President Donald Trump, according to an NBC News tally.

House Democrats reached the milestone a day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into the president following claims that he might have withheld aid to Ukraine to pressure officials there to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, NBC News reports.

That nearly all House Democrats support some kind of impeachment action represents a significant development in the chamber's push forward with official impeachment proceedings.

But that doesn't mean they will all vote to impeach the president.