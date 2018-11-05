Mailers List Peoples Voting Records, Encourage Them to Vote

It's been an election season with no shortage of political mailers and flyers but some voters say they've also been receiving a new one. (Published 2 minutes ago)

“It just came so non-descriptly," Dallas voter Adrian DeLeon said.

DeLeon says the mailer listed part of his voting record and encouraged him to vote. A person’s voting record is public record but DeLeon says he found the flyer concerning.

"I started to think about it was a concern because I don't feel like my voter information should be public information," DeLeon said.

Viewers have also told NBC 5 that some of the mailers also list their neighbors voting records and even assign them a grade. The mailers sent to NBC 5 were sent by the ‘Center for Voter Information’ and ‘The Club for Growth.’

Both organizations told NBC 5 the mailers are effective at getting people to vote and they do not intend to sway voters to vote for one candidate or another, only to vote.