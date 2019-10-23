Ashley Parker, Kirsten Welker, Rachel Maddow and Andrea Mitchell will moderate the November Democratic debate hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post.

The fifth Democratic presidential primary debate in Georgia will have four moderators, MSNBC announced on Wednesday — and all of them are women.

Moderating the Nov. 20th event, which is being co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post, will be Rachel Maddow, host of The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC, Andrea Mitchell, host of Andrea Mitchell Reports on MSNBC and NBC News chief foreign Affairs correspondent, Kristen Welker, NBC News White House correspondent, and Ashley Parker, Washington Post White House reporter.

The debate will likely feature a smaller lineup of candidates than the dozen who qualified for October's debate in Ohio — only eight candidates have qualified for the debate stage so far, according to an unofficial NBC News tally. It will also be shorter than the three-hour October debate — it's scheduled to air between 9 and 11 p.m. ET.

It will air live on MSNBC and will also stream on MSNBC.com and the Post's website, as well as across mobile devices via NBC News and the Post's mobile apps.