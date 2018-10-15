Lupe Valdez tells NBC 5 she has the money she needs to beat incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, Oct. 15, 2018.

Democratic candidates will begin a 10-day, 4,700-mile bus tour of Texas Wednesday where they'll take part in nearly 50 "Get Out The Vote" events in 38 cities.

Former Dallas County Sheriff and current gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez, one of the candidates on the tour, said she's feeling optimistic about toppling incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

“We are going to beat him, and I think everybody is going to be surprised,” said Valdez.

The numbers are not in her favor. The latest Quinnipiac poll shows Abbott with a 20-point lead.

We asked Valdez what she needs to accomplish in the next few weeks, with the governor's lead so large.

"I think what is going to be important is early vote and Election Day. You know as I mentioned before, polls aren’t always correct, and so we are going to continue to make sure that we can get the vote out. Getting the votes in is what is going to be important, and we are going to aggressively work to do that," said Valdez.

She has to do that on limited funding. Valdez raised almost $680,000 in the third quarter. That is her biggest haul yet, but Abbott took in $5.7 million and has more than $26.5 million cash on hand.

“We have raised what we need. We continue to raise daily what we need, and as we come up with a challenge somehow it is always there,” said Valdez.

2018 Fair Shot Bus Tour

Confirmed candidates: Lupe Valdez for governor, Mike Collier for lieutenant governor, Joi Chevalier for comptroller, Miguel Suazo for land commissioner, Kim Olson for agriculture commissioner, and Roman McAllen for railroad commissioner. Additional candidates will be joining during certain stops.

"Texas Democrats will talk about healthcare for all, strong neighborhood schools, an economy that works for everyone, fair immigration and criminal justice systems, common sense gun reform, and the dignity, respect, and opportunity that every Texan deserves. Events will include, rallies, roundtables, block walk kickoffs, phone banks, text banks, and of course, some good barbeque because this is Texas. Keep up online using the hashtag #TXDemsTour."