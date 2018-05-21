After a runoff Tuesday, Democrats will learn who is their candidate for governor -- ex-Dallas County sheriff Lupe Valdez against Houston businessman Andrew White, whose father, Mark, was governor from 1983 to 1987.



NBC 5 political reporter Julie Fine spoke with both candidates about issues facing the state of Texas.



They discussed education, border security, and working across the aisle. See their interviews below.



Andrew White Shares His Vision for Texas Ahead of Runoff

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew White talks with NBC 5's Julie Fine ahead of the primary runoff. In the one-on-one interview, White talks about how he'll face off against Republican incumbent Greg Abbott, who has a huge campaign war chest, as well as in which direction he'd like to lead Texas. (Published 2 hours ago)

Lupe Valdez Wants a New Direction for Texas

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez talks with NBC 5's Julie Fine ahead of the primary runoff. In the one-on-one interview, Valdez talks about how she'll race money to face Republican incumbent Greg Abbott as well as what she'd like to see change in the Lone Star State. (Published 37 minutes ago)

Valdez, Texas' first openly gay, Hispanic sheriff, topped White in March without cracking 50 percent. Both reacted to the Santa Fe shooting by calling for tightening gun sale limits and "universal background checks," while criticizing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for failing to stand up to the national gun lobby.



Beginning Tuesday, Abbott is convening statewide roundtables to discuss preventing future school shootings, but has failed to even mention the notion of gun control.



So far, some students who survived the Santa Fe shooting have been more supportive of Abbott and wary of organizing in favor of the national gun control than their counterparts who survived the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. That gives Abbott political cover if little comes out of the discussions.



Neither Valdez nor White should seriously challenge Abbott. Texas hasn't elected a Democratic governor since 1990 and the party hasn't won any statewide office since four years after that -- the nation's longest political losing streak.