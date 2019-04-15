A bill to limit property tax growth could see a vote after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he will suspend Senate chamber rules, also known as invoking the nuclear option, to force the bill to the floor. (Published 56 minutes ago)

Patrick needs one more vote to bring the bill up for debate.

The bill would cap the increase at 2.5%. Currently, cities can increase property tax revenue by up to 8%.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price both told NBC 5 they opposed the bill.

Mayor Mike Rawlings issued a statement Wednesday saying, "If the current Texas House bill regarding revenue caps passes tomorrow, I fear the City of Dallas will be forced to lay off employees or cut key services, including police and fire. The current proposal will prevent us from significantly increasing police officer and firefighter pay or hiring more, as our citizens want."

But president of the Dallas Police Association Mike Mata wasn't quick to jump on board in opposition of the bill, instead speaking out against the Mayor's rhetoric targeting public safety.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price issued a similar statement on Wednesday, which you can read at the bottom of this story.

The proposal wouldn't cut property taxes, it would only limit how fast they could grow.

Under the proposal, the 2.5% cap could still be exceeded if approved by voters.