Lopez Obrador Supporters Gather in West Dallas

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ran for Mexico's presidency for the third time this election cycle and his supporters gathered in West Dallas Sunday to listen to developments from Mexico on election day.

Lopez Obrador is the former mayor of Mexico City.

He is perceived as a populist, a member of the Morena political party, and promised to clean up corruption, reign in violence and lift millions out of poverty.

Many Dallas residents at Sunday's event said they believed Lopez Obrador would follow through on his campaign promises.

"He has never committed corruption. He wants to fight against that," said supporter Tania Rodriguez.

Lopez Obrador published 'Oye, Trump' [Listen, Trump] last year. In the best-selling book, Lopez Obrador calls for ridding Mexico of the influence of the U.S. and said he would rather end NAFTA than operate under a bad agreement.

This is Lopez Obrador's third bid for the presidency.