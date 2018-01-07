Lone Star Politics: January 7, 2018

It was a busy first week of 2018 in politics. Congressman Michael Burgess, M.D. talks about the agenda ahead, including the future of DACA, avoiding a government shutdown and the economy. The race for governor heats up as the Democratic primary nears. Andrew White, son of former Governor Mark White, sits down to discuss his race. Finally, civil rights attorney and former NFL linebacker Colin Allred discusses why he would be a good match to beat Congressman Pete Sessions, if he can make it out of the Democratic primary. (Published Friday, Jan 5, 2018)

