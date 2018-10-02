Lone Star Politics - Feb. 11, 2018

This week, we dive into the heated race for Senate District 30. Incumbent State Sen. Craig Estes and challenger Rep. Pat Fallon sit down together to discuss their policies, ad campaigns and the primary ahead. Julie Fine and Gromer Jeffers discuss the president's request for a military parade, and the Texas Congressman trying to put a stop to it. (Published Friday, Feb 9, 2018)

