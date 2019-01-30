Legislation Drafted to Open Texas Liquor Stores on Sunday

Legislation has been introduced that may open up Texas liquor stores on Sundays.

Rep. Richard Raymond (D-Laredo), introduced House Bill 1100 Friday allowing liquor stores to sell alcohol seven days a week.

If the legislation passes as authored, liquor stores would be able to sell alcohol from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every other day.

Texas' Blue Laws, created in 1961 and mostly repealed in 1985, prevent the sale of bottled liquor on Sunday - meant to be a day of rest and a day to preserve family values, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News.

Up until 1985, 42 items, including appliances like refrigerators and washers and dryers, and musical instruments and cars, were not allowed to be sold on Sundays, according to the News.

Liquor stores and car dealerships were the two remaining Blue Laws; Car dealerships can only be open one day on the weekend.

Grocery stores, restaurants, bars, convenience stores and hotels already can sell alcohol on Sundays after noon.

If passed, the new law would take effect Sept. 1, 2019 -- which also happens to be a Sunday.