Lawyer Who Alleges FBI Plot to Frame Trump Joins President's Legal Team
President Donald Trump

Lawyer Who Alleges FBI Plot to Frame Trump Joins President's Legal Team

Joseph diGenova, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, recently joined Trump's legal team

    Getty Images
    Joseph diGenova appears on "Meet the Press" Feb. 11, 2001, at the NBC studio in Washington, D.C.

    President Donald Trump has added a longtime Washington lawyer to his legal team who has publicly promoted a conspiracy theory that officials in the FBI and Justice Department are plotting to frame the president with a "false crime" in the Russia investigation.

    Joseph diGenova, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, recently joined Trump's legal team, Jay Sekulow, one of the president's lawyers, confirmed to NBC News Monday.

    "I have worked with Joe for many years and have full confidence that he will be a great asset in our representation of the president," Sekulow said in a statement.

