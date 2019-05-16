As the legislature winds down, here is a look at some of the bills Texas lawmakers are considering.

The Texas Senate has passed a bill regarding monuments (SB1663). It requires two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate to remove a monument on state land like a university. It also has requirements for local governing bodies on monuments that have been in place for more than 25 years, according to The Dallas Morning News.

There is a bill regarding polling places (SB9), and the charges someone faces when he or she votes ineligibly.

Both the Texas House and Senate have passed a bill regarding Hemp and CBD oil (HB1325). Now lawmakers can hammer out their differences in conference committee.

The House has passed legislation that would let voters decide whether to be on Standard Time, or Daylight Saving Time all year long (HJR117). But there is not an option to continue changing time in this legislation -- it's one or the other all the time. The resolution is now in the Senate.