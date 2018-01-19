Lawmakers Point Fingers Over Failure to Prevent Shutdown

The Office of Management and Budget director is calling it the "Schumer Shutdown" and blaming the deadlock on Democrats insistent on immediate immigration reform as the deadline for Congress to pass a new budget bill looms. Mick Mulvaney says some federal agencies will still be open, though workers will be expected to work without pay, (Published Friday, Jan. 19, 2018)

Budget Director Blames 'Schumer Shutdown' on Immigration Reform, Says DACA is Not Urgent

Republicans and Democrats, predictably, blamed each other in the early hours of Saturday for the failure to prevent a federal government shutdown.

Many government agencies had to cease operations when lawmakers failed to pass a budget plan by midnight.

Democrats pointed out that Republicans control Congress and the White House, while the GOP zeroed in on Senate Democrats who would not support a stopgap measure.

"I've said it before, and I'll say it again. There is absolutely nothing in this bill that #Senate Democrats oppose, yet they are shutting down the government," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted.





