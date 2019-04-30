Early Voting for Local Elections Ends Tuesday Night

Early voting for local elections across North Texas ends Tuesday at 7 p.m. Early voter turnout has been low so far -- not a surprise to Fort Worth resident Phil Frazier.

"I pay attention to what is going on nationally, but as far as who my mayor is or city council is, I don't know if it is really going to make a lot of difference to me or not, so I just don't vote," Frazier said.

Quenten Swygert said he hadn't yet voted either, but planned to.

"I don't think people think it is that important, which it really is, though, but I don't think people view it as important," Swygert said.

Pam Carvey, who already voted, said she wished more people did.

"I just think they have apathy, but there is such a big need for them to vote because there are so many candidates running for mayor," Carvey said.

There are nine candidates running for mayor in Dallas.

Through Monday, early voting turnout in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties was below 5%.

Election Day is May 4 across North Texas.