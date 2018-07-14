With Democrats pouring money into the Texas Senate race faster than his own donors, Sen. Ted Cruz issued a plea Friday that called the news "very bad" for his re-election bid.

Candidates often employ dire language to shake backers from complacency. But it's no hyperbole to say the one-term Texas Republican is getting a run for his money from El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke.

On Wednesday, the Democrat announced an attention-grabbing $10.4 million haul for the three months ending June 30 — more than double Cruz's $4.6 million tally.

