Lagging in the Money Chase, Sen. Ted Cruz Sees 'Very Bad' News in Bid to Fend Off Rep. Beto O'Rourke - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Lagging in the Money Chase, Sen. Ted Cruz Sees 'Very Bad' News in Bid to Fend Off Rep. Beto O'Rourke

Rep. O'Rourke announced Wednesday a $10.4 million haul for the year's second quarter

By Todd J. Gilman - The Dallas Morning News

Published 35 minutes ago

    With Democrats pouring money into the Texas Senate race faster than his own donors, Sen. Ted Cruz issued a plea Friday that called the news "very bad" for his re-election bid.

    Candidates often employ dire language to shake backers from complacency. But it's no hyperbole to say the one-term Texas Republican is getting a run for his money from El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke.

    On Wednesday, the Democrat announced an attention-grabbing $10.4 million haul for the three months ending June 30 — more than double Cruz's $4.6 million tally.

