LSP: Sen. Hall, Rep. Burkett Debate Abortion Stances

The race for Senate District 2 is heating up. State Sen. Bob Hall does not believe his challenger is conservative enough. Rep. Cindy Burkett defends her stances on abortion and questions Sen. Hall's effectiveness in the Texas Senate. Watch Lone Star Politics on NBC 5, Sundays at 8:40 a.m. (Published Friday, Feb 16, 2018)

The race for Senate District 2 is heating up. State Sen. Bob Hall does not believe his challenger is conservative enough. Rep. See More