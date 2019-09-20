LGBTQ Presidential Forum: Candidates to Address Community Changed by a Decade of Progress

When 10 of the Democratic candidates for president gather in Iowa on Friday evening, it will be at a forum to address issues that are top of mind for one of their party’s most reliable constituencies: the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community, NBC News reports.

The candidates — Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Sestak, Elizabeth Warren and Marianne Williamson — will take the stage at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, where they’ll be quizzed by Lyz Lenz, a columnist for The Gazette; Keenan Crow, director of policy and advocacy at One Iowa; and Zach Stafford, editor-in-chief of The Advocate. The event is being sponsored by GLAAD, One Iowa, The Gazette and The Advocate, and it will be hosted by transgender actor and activist Angelica Ross, who’s best known for her role in the hit FX series “Pose.”

The last time such an event took place was in November 2007, with Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama among the participants. In the 12 years since, the country has undergone a revolution in terms of LGBTQ rights and acceptance.