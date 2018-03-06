When White House counselor Kellyanne Conway expressed support for Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore and against his opponent, she broke a law called the Hatch Act, a government watchdog announced Tuesday.
NBC News reported that the Office of Special Counsel submitted its report on Conway to President Donald Trump "for appropriate disciplinary action."
Conway advocated for Moore and against Doug Jones on TV in November and December, the office found. That violates the Hatch Act, which "restricts employees from using their official government positions for partisan political purposes, including by trying to influence partisan elections."
The White House said Conway had simply "expressed the president's obvious position" to prefer people in Congress "who support his agenda."