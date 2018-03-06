This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows White House counselor Kellyanne Conway at the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. A federal watchdog says Conway violated the federal law prohibiting government officials from using their positions to influence political campaigns in two 2017 television interviews.

When White House counselor Kellyanne Conway expressed support for Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore and against his opponent, she broke a law called the Hatch Act, a government watchdog announced Tuesday.

NBC News reported that the Office of Special Counsel submitted its report on Conway to President Donald Trump "for appropriate disciplinary action."

Conway advocated for Moore and against Doug Jones on TV in November and December, the office found. That violates the Hatch Act, which "restricts employees from using their official government positions for partisan political purposes, including by trying to influence partisan elections."

The White House said Conway had simply "expressed the president's obvious position" to prefer people in Congress "who support his agenda."

