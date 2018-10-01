This undated photo of Julie Swetnick was released by her attorney Michael Avenatti via Twitter, Wednesday, Sept. 26. 2018.

Julie Swetnick says she's a shy person who pays no attention to politics. But she says she felt she had to go public with serious allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

In an exclusive broadcast interview with NBC News, Swetnick claims she saw Kavanaugh behave inappropriately at parties in the early 1980s.

"He was very aggressive — very sloppy drunk, very mean drunk. I saw him — go up to girls and paw on them, try to, you know, get a little too handsy, touching them in private parts. I saw him try to shift clothing," she told Snow.