KRLD: Dallas Sick Leave Campaigners Want Recount - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
KRLD: Dallas Sick Leave Campaigners Want Recount

The group's letter asks the City Secretary to complete that process by July 24

By Steven Pickering - KRLD

Published 2 hours ago

    Dallas City Hall

    A group pushing for a paid sick leave ordinance in Dallas wants a recount from officials at Dallas City Hall.

    The City Secretary had previously ruled that the Texas Civil Rights Project did not obtain enough signatures to trigger an election on the issue.

    NBC 5's partners at KRLD reports the group wants companies in Dallas to be required to provide paid sick leave for their workers. It's trying to get a city ordinance to require that.

    The grassroots initiative, organized by Working Texans for Paid Sick Time, said they submitted more than 120,000 signatures last month. But officials said only 52,885 of signatures from Dallas, Collin and Denton counties were validated.

    Click here to read more from our partners at KRLD.

