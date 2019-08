Former FBI Director James Comey pauses as he speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill Washington, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, after a second closed-door interview with two Republican-led committees investigating what they say was bias at the Justice Department before the 2016 presidential election.

Former FBI Director James Comey violated FBI policies in the handling of his memos about conversations he had with President Donald Trump, an internal Justice Department watchdog said in a report released Thursday.

The Office of Inspector General provided its report to the Justice Department for a prosecutorial decision over Comey's conduct. The DOJ declined prosecution.

