Julian Castro Shifts More Resources to Iowa and Texas

Former HUD Sec. Julian Castro was in Iowa this weekend, and political reporter Julie Fine spend time with him on the road, Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Presidential candidate, Texan Julian Castro, is now focusing on Iowa, Nevada and Texas. He will lay off staff in New Hampshire and South Carolina to focus on those two key states, according to his campaign. Castro is now running an ad in Iowa.

NBC 5 political reporter Julie Fine was in Iowa with Castro in August, where he talked about the importance of the state secretary.

"Iowa is the first state, and so you do have to do well here. If you don't do well here, then, you know, it is hard to maintain any kind of momentum going forward," said Castro on Aug. 12.

Castro's national press secretary Sawyer Hackett says, "In pushing to keep Secretary Castro's critical voice in this race, our campaign, like many others, will make adjustments in staffing and resources," adding, "This race is shifting as we speak, and Julian will continue to be fearless and defy expectations by making the most of our resources."

Hundreds of Oklahoma Inmates Set Free

More than 400 prisoners were released Monday as part of the largest commutation of sentences in U.S. history. NBC's Jay Gray reports. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019)

Castro announced new endorsements from 8 Texas state representatives and one Texas state senator. They are looking to hire a Texas state director.

The campaign recently announced a fundraising haul of more than $1 million dollars in October. Castro has a number of donors necessary to qualify for the November debate, but he has not yet qualified in a poll. He needs four.

But his campaign tells NBC 5 if he does not make the debate, Castro has no plans to drop out of the race.