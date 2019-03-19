Julián Castro Campaigns In Dallas

Former San Antonio Mayor and Democratic Presidential Candidate Julián Castro made a campaign stop in Dallas on Tuesday. (Published 21 minutes ago)

Former San Antonio Mayor and Democratic Presidential Candidate Julián Castro made a campaign stop in Dallas on Tuesday.

The former cabinet secretary under President Obama met supporters at St. Pete’s Dancing Marlin, a Deep Ellum restaurant.

In recent days questions have swirled as to whether fellow Texan Beto O’Rourke’s entrance into the race may be overshadowing the Castro campaign. But when asked if he feels 'overshadowed' Castro told reporters "Not at all."

"I didn't grow up a front-runner, there are a lot of people who didn't grow up a front-runner and I'm going to go talk to them and I'm confident that by the time the voting comes around in February of 2020 I'm going to do very well," Castro said.

Students Pay Tribute to New Zealand Shooting Victims With Hakas

Two of the students' peers were killed in the massacre at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Published Monday, March 18, 2019)

O’Rourke’s campaign has said they were able to raise over $6 million online in the first 24-hours after he announced he was running for President. Castro said he feels confident in his campaign's ability to raise money and repeatedly said he's in the race for the long haul.

"I can tell very clearly that when I get in front of people in Iowa, New Hampshire, all of these states that I gain good traction," he said.

Castro cited his experience as a qualifier that he believes separates him from a still growing Democratic field.