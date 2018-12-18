Judge Who Tossed Obamacare Has Had More Than His Share of Contentious, High-Profile Cases - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Judge Who Tossed Obamacare Has Had More Than His Share of Contentious, High-Profile Cases

Reed O'Connor was nominated to the bench by President George W. Bush in 2007

By Kevin Krause - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Judge Who Tossed Obamacare Has Had More Than His Share of Contentious, High-Profile Cases

    Many federal judges toil in relative obscurity for decades, diligently presiding over and settling civil and criminal disputes that come before them.

    But after only 11 years on the bench, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth has had more than his share of contentious, high-profile cases. He has become a go-to judge for Republicans over certain heated national social issues such as health care and and transgender rights.

    Given his previous decisions halting Obama administration policies, few legal observers were surprised when the conservative judge issued a ruling Friday evening that declared the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional because of a recent change in federal tax law.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

    Ky. High School 'Adulting Class' Teaches 'Real World' Skills

    [NATL] 'Adulting Class' Teaches Kentucky High Schoolers 'Real World' Skills

    A high school in Kentucky held an “Adulting Day” to teach some seniors “real world” skills like balancing a check book and dorm room cooking.

    (Published Monday, Dec. 17, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices