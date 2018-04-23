A judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that would have removed more than 80 Democrats from the November general election ballot, putting to rest a controversy that threatened to toss Dallas County elections into chaos.



State District Judge Eric Moyé ruled that Dallas County Republican Party Chairwoman Missy Shorey did not have standing to bring a lawsuit against Democratic Party Chairwoman Carol Donovan 127 Democrats originally listed on the March 6 primary election ballot.



After the primary, the names of the candidates that were in jeopardy dwindled to 82.



