Former Rep. Joe Sestak, a Navy veteran who twice ran unsuccessfully for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, is now the 25th entrant into the Democratic presidential primary, NBC News reported.

In a Saturday announcement on his campaign website, Sestak said he wants to be a president "who serves the American people the way they deserve to be served."

"What Americans most want today is someone who is accountable to them, above self, above party, above any special interest … a President who has the depth of global experience to restore America’s leadership in the world to protect our American Dream at home … and one who is trusted to restructure policies where too many see only the growth of inequity not of the economy," he said.

Noting that "while my announcement may be later than others for the honor of seeking the Presidency," his decision to delay his entrance into the race was so he could "be there" with his daughter, whose brain cancer had returned within the past year.