Joe Sestak Becomes 25th Contender to Join the Democratic Presidential Primary - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Joe Sestak Becomes 25th Contender to Join the Democratic Presidential Primary

Sestak is a Navy veteran and former congressman who twice ran for Senate in Pennsylvania

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    William Thomas Cain/Getty Images
    In this Nov. 2, 2010, file photo, congressman Joe Sestak exits the polling place after casting his ballot in Gradyville, Pennsylvania.

    Former Rep. Joe Sestak, a Navy veteran who twice ran unsuccessfully for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, is now the 25th entrant into the Democratic presidential primary, NBC News reported.

    In a Saturday announcement on his campaign website, Sestak said he wants to be a president "who serves the American people the way they deserve to be served."

    "What Americans most want today is someone who is accountable to them, above self, above party, above any special interest … a President who has the depth of global experience to restore America’s leadership in the world to protect our American Dream at home … and one who is trusted to restructure policies where too many see only the growth of inequity not of the economy," he said. 

    Noting that "while my announcement may be later than others for the honor of seeking the Presidency," his decision to delay his entrance into the race was so he could "be there" with his daughter, whose brain cancer had returned within the past year.

