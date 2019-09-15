Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, left front, joins the congregation of 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, as they sing “We Shall Overcome” at Sunday worship on Sept. 15, 2019. Biden was the keynote speaker as the congregation commemorated the 56th anniversary of the Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed four black girls in the congregation during the height of the civil rights movement. Biden is on the front pew along with Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, who as a federal prosecutor decades after the bombings prosecuted two of the responsible Klansmen, and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday made his most expansive speech yet on race, calling on the nation to live up to its founding ideals and saying that silence on racism amounts to complicity, NBC News reported.

"There can be no realization of the American Dream without grappling with the original sin of slavery," Biden told churchgoers in Alabama while delivering the keynote address at services marking the 56th anniversary of the deadly bombing of Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church.

In what was at times a deeply personal address, Biden spoke of the losses he has faced in life to sympathize with the community in Birmingham as they remember four young girls killed the Birmingham attack. He spoke of how the domestic terror attack here “laid bare the lie that a child could be free in America while oppression’s long shadow darkened our cities and ruled our countryside."

Biden highlighted prominent hate crimes of the past decade, including the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, the 2015 mass shooting at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina, and the 2018 mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, as proof that "violence does not live in the past."