FILE - Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, Feb. 27, 2018.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions urged federal prosecutors Monday to bring criminal charges against people who falsely claim they're legally entitled to buy a gun, one of a series of steps the Justice Department is taking to help improve school safety.

"No child should have to fear going to school or walking the streets of their neighborhood," Sessions said.

While it's a federal crime to lie on the form a buyer submits to purchase a gun, the offense seldom results in arrests or charges, NBC News reported. Sessions said he is urging the nation's U.S. attorneys to "swiftly and aggressively" prosecute people who falsely declare that they are free of disqualifying factors.