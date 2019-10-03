First daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump joined Google CEO Sundar Pichai at El Centro College in Dallas Thursday to announce the expansion of a training program aimed at providing IT job training to students at community colleges across the country.

Pichai announced Google will expand its online training program, which provides IT training, from 30 to 100 community colleges. In addition, the company will provide 250,000 training opportunities for its current workforce. The commitment is part of the White House's "Pledge to America's Workers," which Pichai signed today

"I think that this program, fueled by Google, is really a best in class example of an opportunity for students to learn, over a short period of time, on a relative basis, really important high demand skills," Trump said.

More than 350 companies and trade associations have signed the Pledge to America's Workers, according to the White House.

"These are young workers, the next generation. These are also mid to late career workers who need to learn a new skill, or learn a new trade, to be able to sustain their existing trajectory, or because perhaps their job was automated out of existence, and they need to take a new path," Trump said.