'It Hasn't Been Enough': Adm. Rogers Says US Hasn't Deterred Russian Meddling
    Top Intel Official: US Hasn’t Deterred Russian Meddling

    Admiral Michael Rogers, director of both the U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, told Congress he has taken steps to counter the threat of Russian meddling in future U.S. elections, but it hasn't been enough to deter Moscow's activities.
