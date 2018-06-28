FILE - Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-NY), center, is joined by dozens of Democratic members of the House of Representatives to mark what they call 'Immigrant Rights Day' in the Visitors Center in the U.S. Capitol, May 1, 2017, in Washington, DC.

A major New York Congressional candidate was expected to win, but the race ended in a major upset. What does this mean for elections in Texas, and why could the polls have been so far off?

Congressman Joe Crowley, seen as a future house democratic leader, lost his primary race to outsider Alexandria Ocasio.

According to the New York Times, his own polling showed him way ahead. NBC 5 talked to UNT Political Science Professor Kimi Lynn King, about incorrect polling.

“In this incredibly polarized, and almost hostile vitriolic environment in which politics are playing themselves out these days, people aren’t going to tell complete strangers what their politics are. For heaven sake's you are getting yelled at in restaurants for your politics,” said UNT Political Science Professor Kimi Lynn King.

So what does this mean in terms of polls here in Texas?

In the latest University of Texas, and Texas Tribune poll of key statewide races, Representative Beto O'Rourke trails Senator Ted Cruz by 5 points in the race for U.S Senate. Governor Greg Abbott, leads Sheriff Lupe Valdez in the Gubernatorial contest. King believes these are accurate.

“Texas has been, while moving more toward the blue, has been a core conservative state. And so, do I think our polls are wrong? No, I don't think they are wrong. But like so many things, it comes down to timing. What are the issues that are going on in the race, and how much money is being put forward,” said King.

As for accuracy in the polls, Nate Silver, a well known pollster, recently wrote that the polls are about as accurate as they have ever been.

