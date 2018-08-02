Alejandra Juarez is the wife of a U.S. military veteran and mother of two daughters born in the U.S. She has been ordered to be deported back to Mexico on Aug. 3.

The wife of a former Marine and Iraq war veteran is set to be deported on Friday unless President Donald Trump intervenes, NBC News reported.

Alejandra Juarez, 39, entered the U.S. illegally from Mexico, escaping violence in her home country. She married Cuauhtemoc Juarez in Florida, and they have a 9-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old daughter, both born in the U.S. Juarez, who describes himself as a conservative who voted for Trump, wrote the president a letter asking for a reprieve, according to Stars and Stripes.

There is an immigration policy for military members and their families called "parole in place." The Citizen and Immigration Services website says they provide “discretionary options such as parole in place or deferred action on a case-by-case basis.”

Alejandra checked in regularly with immigration authorities, during the Obama administration, and says she was always told she is not a criminal and has nothing to worry about. But now, with Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, few exceptions are made for unauthorized immigrants even in cases when a crime has not been committed.