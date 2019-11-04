Indicted Giuliani Pal Willing to Comply With Impeachment Inquiry, His Lawyer Says - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Indicted Giuliani Pal Willing to Comply With Impeachment Inquiry, His Lawyer Says

Parnas was originally asked to testify before Congress last month, a request he ignored

    A Rudy Giuliani associate who was indicted last month for making illegal campaign contributions is willing to provide documents and testimony to House impeachment investigators, his lawyer confirmed to NBC News.

    Lev Parnas' lawyer Joseph A. Bondy said, "We will honor and not avoid the committee’s requests to the extent they are legally proper, while scrupulously protecting Mr. Parnas' privileges including that of the Fifth Amendment."

    Parnas was originally asked to testify before Congress last month, a request he ignored.

