'Indefensible': Haitian-American Rep. on Trump's Remarks

President Trump is alleged to have made inflammatory remarks about countries in Africa, Haiti, and El Salvador.

Republican Rep. Mia Love said Sunday that "she can't defend the indefensible" when it comes to the president's vulgar remarks referring to immigration from African nations and comments on whether the U.S. needed more Haitian immigrants, NBC News reported.

"I can't defend the indefensible. You have to understand that there are countries that struggle out there but ... their people are good people and they're part of us," Love, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.

When asked if she thought President Donald Trump's reported description of African nations as "s--thole countries" during a meeting on immigration with lawmakers was racist, the Utah lawmaker replied that they were.

"I think they were, yes. I think they were unfortunate," she said. "I wasn't in the room. I know the comments were made. I don't know in which context they were made."

Lawmakers React to Trump's Vulgarity Toward Immigrants