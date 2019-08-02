President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Aug. 1, 2019.

A majority of House Democrats have now called for opening an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump despite Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s urging the caucus to focus their attention on congressional investigations and ongoing legal battles, NBC News reported.

Rep. Salud Carbajal, of California, put the Democrats over the halfway mark on Friday, saying in a statement that Trump "evaded truth, encouraged his staff to lie repeatedly to investigators and engaged in obstruction," adding "that’s criminal."

With Carbajal's announcement, 118 out of 235 House Democrats have publicly called for opening an inquiry. More than two dozen Democrats have now voiced support for moving ahead with the impeachment process since former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees last week.