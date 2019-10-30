Impeachment Inquiry: Read State Dept. Ukraine Experts Catherine Croft, Christopher Anderson's Opening Statements - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Impeachment Inquiry: Read State Dept. Ukraine Experts Catherine Croft, Christopher Anderson's Opening Statements

    Two experts on Ukraine at the State Department, Catherine Croft and Christopher Anderson, will testify before the House impeachment inquiry on Oct. 30. 

    Croft, a foreign service officer for the past nine years, joined the National Security Council staff at the White House in July 2017 and went on to serve as an adviser to Kurt Volker when he was special envoy for Ukraine. 

    Anderson has been a foreign service officer since 2005 and advised Volker from August 2017 until Croft replaced him in July 2019. 

    Here are their opening statements. 

    Catherine Croft's statement: 

     

    Christopher Anderson's statement:

