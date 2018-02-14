Immigrant Faces Deportation After Calling Police for Help - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
BREAKING: 
NBC's Daytime Olympics Coverage
OLY-DFW
Immigration in America

Immigration in America

Full coverage of immigration issues in the U.S.

Immigrant Faces Deportation After Calling Police for Help

Wilson Rodriguez has no criminal record after coming to the United States in 2004 after fleeing violence in Honduras

Published at 6:39 AM CST on Feb 14, 2018 | Updated at 8:27 AM CST on Feb 14, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Germany    		72312
    2
    Netherlands    		54211
    3
    Norway    		35311
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Secret’s Out on Colorado’s Coolest Winter Town
    Getty Images, File
    This Oct. 14, 2015, file photo shows a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Los Angeles, California.

    A father-of-three in Washington state who called 911 simply to report a trespasser was “hand-delivered” by local police into the custody of federal immigration officials, his lawyer charged on Tuesday.

    Wilson Rodriguez, 32, called police early last Thursday morning after he saw someone trespassing on his property and looking into his car and house in Tukwila, Washington, attorney Luis Cortes told NBC News.

    After arriving, police said they discovered "an outstanding warrant issued" by ICE when "during our normal process of verifying identities." They then drove Rodriguez to an ICE field office, Cortes said, adding that "they hand delivered him right to their office" and took him "to the Northwest Detention Center, one of the largest in the country. He’s being held there now without bond. ICE has refused to release him.”

    Cortes said Rodriguez is now facing deportation. He has no criminal record after coming to the United States in 2004 after fleeing violence in Honduras, he said. The Tukwila Police Department said it was later determined that the warrant was "was administrative in nature."

    Medal Ceremony: Chloe Kim Gets Gold Medal


    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices