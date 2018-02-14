Immigrant Faces Deportation After Calling Police for Help

A father-of-three in Washington state who called 911 simply to report a trespasser was “hand-delivered” by local police into the custody of federal immigration officials, his lawyer charged on Tuesday.

Wilson Rodriguez, 32, called police early last Thursday morning after he saw someone trespassing on his property and looking into his car and house in Tukwila, Washington, attorney Luis Cortes told NBC News.

After arriving, police said they discovered "an outstanding warrant issued" by ICE when "during our normal process of verifying identities." They then drove Rodriguez to an ICE field office, Cortes said, adding that "they hand delivered him right to their office" and took him "to the Northwest Detention Center, one of the largest in the country. He’s being held there now without bond. ICE has refused to release him.”

Cortes said Rodriguez is now facing deportation. He has no criminal record after coming to the United States in 2004 after fleeing violence in Honduras, he said. The Tukwila Police Department said it was later determined that the warrant was "was administrative in nature."



