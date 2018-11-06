If you weren't one of the 4.8 million Texans who voted early, you may be wondering where and how to vote on Tuesday.

I Haven't Voted Yet and I Have Questions

First, let's find out if you're registered. The Texas Secretary of State's website VoteTexas.gov will not only show you your current registration status but it'll show you your current precinct and polling location -- where you go to vote.

If you aren't registered, you can register at VoteTexas.gov for the next election -- but unfortunately, you won't be able to vote Tuesday.

To check your status, you'll need to login to obtain that information and that can be done in one of three ways -- with a Texas driver's license and your date of birth; with your name, county and date of birth; or with VUID (Voter Unique Identifier) and date of birth.

Where Do I Go to Vote?

Use your address to search our Voter Information Tool below -- it will show your polling place (where you go to vote) and what races should be on your ballot.

Which Races Will I Be Voting In?

Depending on where you live, in which county and in which precinct, you'll see different races on your ballot. If you use the Voter Information Tool above, you should see the races on your ballot.

If you need some information on some of the key races affecting North Texans, consult our list here.

U.S. Senate | U.S. House Dist. 32 | Texas Governor | Texas Senate Dist. 10 | Texas Senate Dist. 8 | Area Propositions

Sample ballots can be obtained from the county you live in -- most will want you to login to be sure they show you the right sample ballot. Here we've organized some links for county election departments where you can find sample ballots: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hood, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise.

Find out more about key races from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Do I Need ID to Vote?

Yes. Not sure what ID you'll need? The secretary's website says you'll need either a Texas driver's license, election ID certificate, Texas ID card, Texas CHL, U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photo, U.S. Passport or a U.S. Military ID.

What Time Do the Polls Open/Close?



Polls open on Election Day at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Lines at the polls cut-off at 7 p.m., but if you're in line at that time you'll be allowed to vote.

Can I Get a Ride to the Polls?

There are plenty of options ofor free or discounted rides for people who want to vote on Tuesday. Check out this story for more information.

When Will Results Be Available?

Election results will begin coming in shortly after the polls close at 7 p.m. It's worth remembering that Texas spans two time zones, so not all polls will close until 7 p.m. MT/8 p.m. CT.