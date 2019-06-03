House to Hold Hearing on Mueller Report

House Democrats announced Monday they'll hold a hearing next week focused on the Mueller Report and presidential obstruction, NBC News reported.
The Judiciary Committee hearing will include testimony from former White House Counsel John Dean, a key figure in the Watergate hearings that helped lead to then-President Richard Nixon's resignation.
The hearing — which comes as more House Democrats clamor to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump — will also include testimony from legal experts and former federal prosecutors.