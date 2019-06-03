House to Hold Hearing on Mueller Report

Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday made his first public statement about the conclusion of his investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 elections. Here he explains that should he testify before Congress he would not provide more information than his office has already been made publicly available.

House Democrats announced Monday they'll hold a hearing next week focused on the Mueller Report and presidential obstruction, NBC News reported.

The Judiciary Committee hearing will include testimony from former White House Counsel John Dean, a key figure in the Watergate hearings that helped lead to then-President Richard Nixon's resignation.

The hearing — which comes as more House Democrats clamor to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump — will also include testimony from legal experts and former federal prosecutors.