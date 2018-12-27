End to Government Shutdown 'Difficult to Tell': Rep. Johnson

Capitol Hill is quiet this week as the Senate goes back into session. The President is back from visiting the troops in Iraq.

President Donald J. Trump talked about getting a wall built and was asked how long he thought the shutdown would last.

“Whatever it takes. I mean, we are going to have a wall. We are going to have safety,” said Trump.

While the U.S. Senate is back in session, the House of Representatives is not. House lawmakers were told Thursday not to expect any votes before the end of the week.

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Dallas) does not expect this to be settled soon.

“It is very difficult to tell," said Johnson. "I think that if there is no compromise and no understanding of why [Trump] needs $5 billion for a wall, then there probably will not be [a solution] if he insists on it."

And while the House did pass a bill that included more than $5 billion for a wall, the Senate has not. The stalemate continues.

Democrats will be in power when the House comes back next week. Johnson says she is in favor of holding out until the Democrats take control.

“Yes I am, except that I don't have that power to make that determination. I have to go when they call us back, but it appears we will be out until we take the oath on Jan. 3,” she added.

House Republican Dr. Michael Burgess of Denton is urging the senate to pass the bill, saying, “The defense of our nation must be Congress’ first priority. Period. I urge the Senate to join the House and pass H.R. 695, the Further Continuing Appropriations Act, 2019, which includes President Trump’s requested funding to build an effective wall on our southern border and protect the American people."

"Any vote against this funding is not only a vote for this unnecessary government shutdown, but also a direct vote against secure borders and national security,” said Burgess.