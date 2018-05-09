Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Calif., left, speaks next to Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., and Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, during a news conference with House Republicans who are collecting signatures on a petition to force House votes on immigration legislation, May 9, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

A group of House Republicans are pushing ahead in an effort to force floor votes on a pack of four different immigration proposals, despite objections by GOP congressional leaders.

If all Democrats back the effort, Republicans need at least 25 of their 236 members to sign onto a discharge petition filed Wednesday, which can be used to force votes on the House floor. As of Wednesday afternoon, 15 Republicans had already signed onto the petition, NBC News reported.

The petition filed by Reps. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., Jeff Denham, R-Calif., and Will Hurd, R-Texas, would force a vote on bipartisan legislation unveiled in March that would allow for consideration of four different proposals, including a conservative immigration bill proposed by Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., a bipartisan version of the Dream Act and a bipartisan bill to protect people covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program while enhancing border security. It would also allow Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis, the ability to offer an immigration bill of his choosing.