U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX 10th District) talks about a proposed border bill expected to go before Congress for a vote next week.

U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX 10th District), he tells NBC 5 he is cautiously optimistic the second immigration bill will pass after the first one was voted down Thursday.

McCaul, who chairs the Homeland Security Committee, is a co-sponsor of the immigration bill that Congress could vote on next week.

This bill includes about $25 billion for a border wall and technology McCaul believes is necessary to secure the border.

But what about the Dreamers?



“The DACA fix that we have essentially allows them to apply for what is called a merit-based visa -- that other immigrants can apply for as well -- and that would lead them to a green card after a certain period of time," said McCaul. "But it is also triggered to the funding of building the President's wall.”



McCaul said negotiations are ongoing to get the necessary votes. There is no set date yet for the next vote on the legislation.

