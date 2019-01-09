House Democrats Now Asking Questions About Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
House Democrats Now Asking Questions About Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Mnuchin served as the Trump campaign's national finance chairman in 2016

    FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talks with reporters at the White House, in Washington. Mnuchin says that the negative market reaction following the Federal Reserve's rate hike was "completely overblown." (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has agreed to deliver a classified briefing to U.S. House lawmakers on Thursday on his recent decision to lift sanctions on companies linked to a Russian oligarch and Vladimir Putin ally, marking the start of an aggressive new focus on Mnuchin by newly empowered House Democrats, according to two top Democratic aides. 

    Mnuchin, who served as the Trump campaign's national finance chairman in 2016 before being confirmed to President Donald Trump's cabinet, has largely escaped investigative scrutiny, NBC News reported.

