Homeland Secretary: Trump Used 'Strong Language'

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen shied away from accusations of racism against President Donald Trump levied by Democratic lawmakers, saying Trump was using "strong language," along with other lawmakers present at a bipartisan meeting at the White House. The accusations follow reports that Trump called Haiti, El Salvador and Africa "s---hole countries" while calling for more immigrants from Norway. (Published 5 hours ago)

