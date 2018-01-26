Burns Strider, a senior advisor to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's 2008 campaign, standing, speaks during a presidential forum with Mississippi Democratic Party chairman Bobby Moak. left, former Republican Gov. Haley Barbour, right, Joe Nosef, Mississippi Republican Party chairman, second from right, and a moderator, center, during the Mississippi Economic Council's annual 'Hobnob Mississippi,' in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.

Hillary Clinton resisted her campaign manager's call to fire an aide accused of sexual harassment during her 2008 campaign, opting for administrative sanctions, NBC News has confirmed.

The aide, Burns Strider, was accused of rubbing the shoulders of a 30-year-old female subordinate, kissing her on the forehead and sending her suggestive emails, The New York Times first reported Friday.

According to The Times, he was sent to counseling and docked pay, while his subordinate was reassigned on the campaign. Another member of Clinton's 2008 campaign staff confirmed the details to NBC News in a series of text messages.