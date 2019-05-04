Haltom City Props, Mayor, City Council Election Results

Election Results: See All Races Here

Haltom City voters are considering a new mayor, three City Council seats and a number of propositions.

The results of those races are below and will continue to be updated throughout the evening.

Mayor

After two terms as mayor, David Averitt is not on the ballot for a third term leading the Haltom City City Council.

Averitt previously served on the City Council from 1993-95 and from 2000-04. He returned in 2015 as mayor and will finish his second term this year.

Vying for his open seat are current councilmembers Bob Watkins and An Truong as well as former councilmember Trae Fowler.

City Council

There are three City Council seats up for election in Haltom City, including Place 2, 5 and 7. Two councilmembers are leaving office, having been term-limited out. Councilmembers can serve up to three consecutive two-year terms in Haltom City before stepping down.

In Place 2, Walter Grow is seeking his third straight term. In Place 5, Bob Watkins is term-limited out and hoping to be the next mayor. Place 5 is wide open with three new challengers.

Current Place 7 rep An Truong is also term-limited out and also hoping to be the next mayor; two candidates have filed for the Place 7 seat.

Propositions

Prop A -Ethics - Shall Sections 2.03 and 10.02a of the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for the city council to establish and appoint members to an Ethics Commission; to name the ethics policy; to require that the ethics policy address contractual relationships with the city; and to require the city council to utilize the Ethics Commission when enforcing the ethics policy?

Prop B - City Council - Shall Section 3.01a of the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be amended to provide the mayor shall be limited to five (5) consecutive terms as mayor, not including any time served as a councilmember; and to provide that councilmembers shall be limited to three (3) consecutive terms but may serve five (5) consecutive terms if two (2) or more terms are served as mayor?

Prop C - City Council - Shall Sections 3.02 and 4.03 of the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that the local application and qualification requirements for a place on the ballot for city council shall be governed by the state application and qualification requirements for a place on the ballot?

Prop D - Elections - Shall Section 4.01 of the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that special elections shall be ordered to fill vacancies and pursuant to citizen petitions?

Prop E - Elections - Shall Section 4.03(b) of the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that a petition for candidacy to an elected office must have the requisite number of signatures prescribed by the Texas Election Code; and to require an applicant for elective office to submit two (2) forms of identification, one (1) being a photo id?

Prop F - Elections - Shall Section 4.06 of the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that city elections are governed by state law; to provide that where state law provides, the language of the Charter will take precedence in elections; to grant the city council authority to cure any deficiencies in election requirements found in state law and the Charter; and to provide that an election that substantially complies with state law and the Charter will not be invalidated due to any informalities in the election?

Prop G - Elections - Shall the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be amended by adding Section 4.09 to establish that the election of a mayor and city councilmembers must be by majority vote; and to establish that a runoff election must be held if no candidate for mayor or a particular place receives a majority vote?

Prop H - Finance - Shall Section 5.06 of the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that an auditor may be selected for more than five (5) consecutive years if selected through a formal selection process?

Prop I - Recall of Officers - Shall Sections 6.01, 6.02, 6.07, and 6.08 of the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that the mayor and councilmembers shall be subject to recall and removal from office; to provide that state petition requirements control the filing of a recall petition; to provide that a recall election must be held on a uniform election date that allows sufficient time to meet the requirements of the Charter and state law; and to provide clarity to recall election ballots whereby votes are made for or against the official?

Prop J - Initiative - Shall Section 7.02 of the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that ordinances pertaining to the levying taxes, authorizing indebtedness, setting rates for services, adopting a budget, any subject where state law requires a public hearing, or relating to any matter a court has determined inappropriate for initiative or referendum shall not be subject to initiative or referendum; and to provide that after the filing of a petition a special election for the proposed legislation must be called as soon as possible in compliance with state law?

Prop K - Referendum - Shall Section 7.03 of the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that the city council has ten (10) days to reconsider an ordinance that is the subject of a referendum petition?

Prop L - Utilities - Shall Sections 8.01 and 8.02 of the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be revised to clarify and expand the city’s authority to operate the city owned utilities and regulate utility franchises; to limit a franchise term to twenty (20) years; to provide procedures to grant franchises; to provide that a franchise shall not be exclusive; and providing limitations on transferability?

Prop M - City Manager - Shall Section 9.01 of the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that the city council may designate an individual to perform the duties of city manager in the event of the city manager’s absence or disability; to provide that the city council will fix the compensation of the city manager; to provide the city manager’s duties include, but are not limited to, directing and supervising the administration of city departments, attending all council meetings, and enforcing state laws and city ordinances?

Prop N - Municipal Court - Shall Section 9.06 of the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that the procedures of the Haltom City Municipal Court shall be governed by Chapter 45 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure, as amended?

Prop O - Civil Service Commission - Shall Sections 11.03 and 11.05 of the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be amended to expand the civil service commission to five (5) members with two (2) alternates; to limit commission members to two (2) two-year terms; to provide that sixty (60) percent of the commission members must be present to establish a quorum; and to establish recusal requirements for commission members?

Prop P - Civil Service - Shall Section 11.13 of the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that the probationary period for a new fire or police department employee is one (1) year if certified and eighteen (18) months for an uncertified fire fighter, police officer, or academy trainee?

Prop Q - Civil Service - Shall Sections 11.17 and 11.25 of the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that examinations for fire or police department positions may occur over a twenty-one (21) day period; to permit electronic examinations; to provide that one (1) eligibility list will be derived from all examinations taken within a twenty-one (21) day period; to grant applicants who pass the examination additional points if they are a certified peace officer, or a certified peace officer with 36 months continuous service as a full-time peace officer in Texas; and to require eligibility lists be created within 100 days of vacancy?

Prop R - Civil Service - Shall Section 11.19 of the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be amended to provide the correct rank titles in the police and fire departments; and modify the years of services requirements to allow the consideration of individuals with less than two (2) years of service in rank if there are fewer than three (3) candidates to fill all available positions.

Prop S - Civil Service - Shall Sections 11.21 and 11.22 of the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for electronic examination testing; to clarify the order of importance of examination topics; and to provide that if no candidate scores a minimum of 70 points, the minimum examination score for eligibility shall be reduced to 60 points?

Prop T - Civil Service - Shall Section 11.24 of the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that promotional elections shall be conducted in a manner available to shift personnel and to allow for electronic voting, if available?

Prop U - Civil Service - Shall Sections 11.26, 11.27, and 11.28 of the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be amended to clarify the procedure for filing statements of action with the civil service commission?

Prop V - Civil Service - Shall Section 11.29 of the Haltom City Home Rule Charter be amended to provide a timeframe by which the civil service commission must hear appeals and issue its decision; to provide a hearing extension procedure; to establish consequences for failure to meet the established timeframe; to permit the civil service commission to consider an appealing employee’s performance for the preceding five (5) years; and to provide a procedure to request recusal of a civil service commission member?